ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County is ready to transition to vaccinate those in Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the State of Missouri vaccine distribution plan.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced those in the next phase, which includes teachers, officials and logistic and support staff in schools, would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15. Tuesday, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed they would be prepared to begin those vaccinations.

“Our Department of Public Health (DPH) staff has been working with private and public school officials to assist them with the pandemic since last summer,” said Ehlmann. “They’ve been meeting at least every two weeks, sometimes more often. We have a good working relationship with all the schools, and are ready, together, to move to this next vaccine tier.”

“Our staff will work in conjunction with their staff to hold clinics on Saturdays so as not to disrupt school,” St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said. “And, we will add additional PODs at businesses and organizations that are critical infrastructure entities outlined in Phase 1B, Tier 3."

Ehlmann said some people eligible in earlier tiers have not received their vaccines but they should not worry they are being passed over. “We want to assure them we will not leave them behind by going to Tier 3. I know it is difficult to wait, but we are following the state’s plan, as we have from the beginning of the pandemic, and will continue to do that in the most fair and equitable way possible,” he said.

Cianci-Chapman said the county is still planning to vaccinate the elderly and compromised that are in facilities. So far, more than 120,000 people have signed up on the St. Charles County vaccine registration website.

“We already have vaccinated many of those in Tier 2,” Cianci-Chapman said, “and many have received vaccines elsewhere. Until we get through our registry and hear back from those who no longer want or need a vaccine from us, we won’t have an exact number how many still are left in that tier. We will keep working at it until all residents in St. Charles County who want a vaccine have had that opportunity.”

