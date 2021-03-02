ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County is ready to transition to vaccinate those in Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the State of Missouri vaccine distribution plan.
Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced those in the next phase, which includes teachers, officials and logistic and support staff in schools, would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 15. Tuesday, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed they would be prepared to begin those vaccinations.
“Our Department of Public Health (DPH) staff has been working with private and public school officials to assist them with the pandemic since last summer,” said Ehlmann. “They’ve been meeting at least every two weeks, sometimes more often. We have a good working relationship with all the schools, and are ready, together, to move to this next vaccine tier.”
“Over the course of the last semester, you had situations where the teacher was out because they had the virus themselves and as a former teacher I can tell you the subs try hard, but there's no sub for that teacher you have day-after-day,” said Ehlmann.
About 12,000 teachers and school staff at public and private schools around the county will be eligible for the vaccine. There will be 5 "pods" or points of distribution where the vaccines will be administered just to educators and school staff. The pods will be at St. Charles West, Holt, Francis Howell and Francis Howell North and Fort Zumwalt West high schools.
“Now we can look forward to the time when they won't have to wear masks and worry about social distancing, that's what the vaccine will bring about. Parents can look forward to more normalized education as things go forward,” said Fort Zumwalt Superintendent Dr. Bernard Dubray.
While educators will be eligible for the vaccine, Dubray says it will not be mandatory.
“We are expecting 1,200 doses this week. Got 1,900 of Moderna, 500 of Johnson & Johnson and 1,170 of Pfizer this week,” St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said.
Ehlmann said some people eligible in earlier tiers have not received their vaccines but they should not worry they are being passed over. “We want to assure them we will not leave them behind by going to Tier 3. I know it is difficult to wait, but we are following the state’s plan, as we have from the beginning of the pandemic, and will continue to do that in the most fair and equitable way possible,” he said.
Cianci-Chapman said the county is still planning to vaccinate the elderly and compromised that are in facilities. So far, more than 120,000 people have signed up on the St. Charles County vaccine registration website.
“We already have vaccinated many of those in Tier 2,” Cianci-Chapman said, “and many have received vaccines elsewhere. Until we get through our registry and hear back from those who no longer want or need a vaccine from us, we won’t have an exact number how many still are left in that tier. We will keep working at it until all residents in St. Charles County who want a vaccine have had that opportunity.”
Click here to learn more about St. Charles County’s COVID-19 vaccination plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.