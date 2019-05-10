ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County's top prosecutor says your safety could be at risk, if a Missouri lawmaker gets his way.
State Representative Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) introduced a bill last year that would limit forfeiture funds, which is property seized from drug criminals. St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says the forfeiture is almost always money.
In 2018, Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway found $9.1 million worth of property in 699 seizures. Her office found that $5.7 million went to the federal government.
St. Charles County Police and Lohmar tell News 4 these funds help give them tools to fight crime, without using taxpayer money.
The police department showed News 4 a 3D crime mapping tool that scans a crime or crash scene into HD. Officers say it helps the investigation move from the scene to the police station for an in-depth look.
Forfeiter funds also fund a police helicopter that aids in finding criminals, searching for missing people and tracking police chases.
Lohmar says limiting these funds puts public safety in danger.
“It'll absolutely be at risk,” said Lohmar. “The quality our community experience and enjoys will suffer and on top of that the drug trade will flourish in the state of Missouri and these drug dealers will go free right through the state without any consequences. That's what will happen. That's a fact.”
However, Dogan’s bill would move Missouri away from “policing for profit.” His bill would require the seized property be transferred to the state instead of the feds.
Under current law, police can transfer that money from those suspected of a crime before they're found guilty or not.
Lohmar says in order to transfer seized property, the state prosecutor must file a petition in court, and the suspect whose property was seized can object.
“Of the 57 seizures we had in 2018, one person objected to the seizure of money,” Lohmar said. “That tells me the system works, that tells me that this is clearly money that's driving the drug trade.”
Lohmar says his office uses the money for training prosecutors, which helps get more criminals off the streets.
