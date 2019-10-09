ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Wednesday he acted irresponsibly in his conduct toward Judge Erin Burlison, issuing a statement to media that read:
“I sincerely apologize to Judge Erin Burlison for my conduct. I acknowledge that my actions were irresponsible, and I am taking necessary steps for self-improvement. I am truly sorry to have caused pain to Ms. Burlison, her family, and others who may have been affected.”
The statement followed an investigation from the Missouri Attorney General’s office regarding accusations of harassment from Burlison, who is a St. Charles County judge.
Burlison and Lohmar were in a long-term relationship which ended in January.
Police in St. Charles County have responded twice this year to Burlison’s home for incidents, the first of which happened on January 17.
O'Fallon police were called for “suspicious circumstances.” The 911 caller said they were on the phone with a person inside the home when there was loud knocking on the door.
“It frightened her,” the report says. “[She] fears that it could be someone that is angry with her.”
When police arrived, no one was outside the house.
Then in August, the O'Fallon Police Department was called again, this time for a report of harassment at Burlison's home.
According to O’Fallon police records, there is an open investigation into a first-degree harassment and the Missouri State Highway Patrol says the suspect in the case is Lohmar.
On August 19, O'Fallon Police Chief Tim Clothier requested the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to investigate the allegations for transparency, fairness and the integrity of the investigation without any perceived bias toward either party involved.
The Missouri Highway Patrol was subsequently asked to handle the investigation.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office said Wednesday morning the investigation remains ongoing.
The allegations do not include any type of sexual harassment. No charges have been filed. Burlison is the daughter of St. Louis Circuit presiding judge Rex Burlison.
