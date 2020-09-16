ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Neither voters nor poll workers will be required to wear a mask this Election Day in St. Charles County.
Election judges are not required to wear them on Election Day unless a voter asks the judge to put it on.
An email from the St. Charles County Election Authority tells poll workers they must keep a face mask near them, either on your ear or on a lanyard. Then if a voter asks about wearing a mask or not wearing it correctly..."you may act surprised that you don't have a face mask on properly and then apologize as you put the mask on."
The email continues by saying "wear your mask correctly until the voter leaves the polling place. Please do this every time a voter says something to you."
St. Charles County Election Commissioner Kurt Bahr said election judges are required to have a mask and make it visible to voters.
The election commission has received numerous complaints about election workers not wearing masks, according to the email.
Bahr said the county is trying to work with people who say they can't wear a mask due to medical reasons and for people who don't feel safe coming in without mask wearing.
Read the full email below:
