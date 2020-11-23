ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Charles County Police Union is calling for stricter COVID-19 protocols following an outbreak within a recruiting class.
The union claims that defense tactic training took place without masks, social distancing, or pre-class screenings. Not only did several recruits test positive, but some were placed in the field with training officers before knowing the results.
In a statement, the union says, "We may never know how many citizens and other police department staff were infected by those recruits and field training officers."
According to St. Charles County, the defense tactic training was the only time social distancing was not practiced. A spokesperson says the classroom training was done with reduced class sizes and masks, adding that in-person interaction such has traffic stops have been limited.
The news comes at the same time that both the St. Louis City and St. Louis County police departments are dealing with their own outbreaks.
A dozen members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last eight days. According to reports, at least 10 police officers in St. Louis City have tested positive and nearly two dozen others have quarantined.
