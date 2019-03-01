ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after separate incidents at the same liquor store.
The first incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 8, around 5:20 a.m. when a suspect was captured on video outside the Lots of Liquor store on Central School Road throwing an item into the business. At the time of the vandalism, the suspect was wearing dark jeans, dark shoes and a blue hoodie with writing on the back.
The second incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 29. In that incident a man wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and tan work boots was seen entering the store. Police describe the man as a person of interest in relation to a robbery at the store.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Det. Adelsberger at (636) 949-3000 ext. 2549. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (636) 949-3002.
