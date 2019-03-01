ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest after a liquor store was robbed in late January.
The person of interest was seen on surveillance video entering the Lots of Liquor store on Central School Road just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 29. The man was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and tan work boots.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Det. Adelsberger at (636) 949-3000 ext. 2549. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (636)949-3002.
