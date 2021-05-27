ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
Faith M. Hunter was last seen at a home on Park Charles Boulevard South on Monday. The 16-year-old could be with male acquaintance, according to authorities.
Hunter has noticeable scars on her left leg and right foot. She also has an orthopedic brace on her right leg.
Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 636-949-3002 or dial 911.
