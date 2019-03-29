ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl.
Sydnie Crain was last seen on March 27, wearing light blue ripped jeans and a maroon or gray hooded sweatshirt.
Police say Sydnie has health conditions and requires medication that she doesn’t have with her.
She’s 4’10, weighing 95 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
She may be traveling with a young man who answers to Justin or Jason.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or 9-1-1.
