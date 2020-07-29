ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say stolen credit cards from inside a car on July 15.
St. Charles County police said a man reported his credit cards were stolen from his parked car while he was hiking the Lewis and Clark Trail on South Highway 94. The victim told police his cards were used to buy items that day at Best Buy and TopGolf in Chesterfield and at the Home Depot in Ellisville.
If you recognize this woman who police say drives a maroon Ford sedan, call Detective Bishop at 636-949-7900 ext. 4468.
