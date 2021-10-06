Someone got away with several packages from a home on Lexington Landing Place. The homeowner's Ring doorbell captured the theft on video and them driving away in a red sedan. The make and model are unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Charles County Police Departmen…

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Someone ran off with several packages from a Lexington Landing Place home in St. Charles County. He did not get away, however, without his minute of fame on the homeowner's Ring doorbell.

The theft took place on September 20 just before 6:30 a.m. according to the doorbell video timestamp. The St. Charles County Police Department posted the doorbell video on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. 

The thief drove away in a red sedan after a few trips to the porch to nab the packages. The make and model of the sedan are unknown. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.