ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Someone ran off with several packages from a Lexington Landing Place home in St. Charles County. He did not get away, however, without his minute of fame on the homeowner's Ring doorbell.
The theft took place on September 20 just before 6:30 a.m. according to the doorbell video timestamp. The St. Charles County Police Department posted the doorbell video on its Facebook page Wednesday morning.
The thief drove away in a red sedan after a few trips to the porch to nab the packages. The make and model of the sedan are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000.
