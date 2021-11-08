ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - More than 200 law enforcement officers in St. Charles County will soon begin wearing body cameras as part of a $2.5 million program approved by County Council this year.
The cost will cover 277 cameras, 135 in-vehicle cameras, routers, modified uniforms, cloud storage and training across three departments. The St. Charles County Police Department, St. Charles County Sheriff's Department and county corrections officers will wear the new body cameras. In addition, police squad cars and prisoner transport vans will be equipped with cameras in the front and rear, capturing multiple angles of any interaction with the public or inmate.
"I think it shows law enforcement wants to earn your trust and we're not afraid to show you that," said Chief Kurt Frisz. "We're not afraid to do our job and video tape ourselves doing that."
The new cameras are supplied by a company called Utility and are the same body cameras being used by the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County police departments. The cameras serve as cell phones that are clipped securely to the interior of the officer's jacket. The officer also wears a watch that is paired to the camera, allowing them to manually activate the camera. Department policy requires the camera be turned on during any interaction with the public.
"We've seen around the country the officer will be in a foot pursuit, ultimately shooting and the camera comes off in the struggle," said Chief Frisz. "We don't have to worry about that."
The cameras can also begin recording automatically based on different sensors. If an officer draws their gun or taser, or turns on their emergency lights within their vehicle, the camera will automatically turn on. It is also capable of recording one minute prior to the activation of the camera, if need be.
All video is stored in real time to the cloud and the police department has unlimited storage, Chief Frisz said. As a result, the video can be easily accessed and shared with the county prosecutor's office. There, videos can play a crucial role with juries.
"Most people are visual learners and you can hear one thing, but when you hear it and see it with your own eyes, I think that really has an impact and so it's been very helpful for us," said St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.
Lohmar said body camera video can make a big difference in the courtroom, both to help prove or disprove a claim, as well as protecting the integrity of the system.
"So many times people are accusing officers of doing the wrong thing, but the body camera video, in our experience, has been very beneficial to prove that in fact they did exactly what they were supposed to do," he said. "But it can also be helpful in the sense that we see it and decide well, 'We don't have enough to bring this case.'"
Frisz said the cameras will also improve evidentiary documentation, reduction in complaints and lawsuits, higher rates of compliance, and accurate reporting. Monday marked the first official day of training for officers in his department who will be wearing the cameras. Anyone with a sergeant ranking or below will wear one, he said, along with detectives and SWAT officers on assignment.
He's hopeful by the first week of December, all of the cameras have been officially rolled out.
