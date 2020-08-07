Officers and a suspect exchanged gunfire at the end of chase in St. Charles County Friday. Officers were chasing a suspect and woman inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94 and Highway V, which is near Orchard Farm. Officers from Missouri Highway Patrol and O'Fallon, PD were in pursuit.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A burglary suspect who led police on a chase through St. Charles County Friday afternoon died after exchanging gunfire with officers at the end of the pursuit. 

Officers were chasing a suspect and woman inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94 and Highway V, which is near Orchard Farm Friday afternoon. Officers from Missouri Highway Patrol and O'Fallon, PD were in pursuit.

Police were chasing the driver because he allegedly burglarized a home on Highway H and fired his gun at the homeowner.

St. Charles chase ends

A wanted suspect points a gun at police at the end of a chase in St. Charles County. 

Police said they used spike strips that flattened the four tires on the car. A police negotiator was on the phone with the driver during the pursuit. 

The view from Skyzoom 4 showed the suspect pointing guns at cars on the road during the chase before he drove into a farm field at the end of Mintert Road, about a half mile south of West Alton.

He then got out of the car and exchanged shots with officers and he was shot twice, police said. He later died at the hospital.

St. Charles police chase

The woman inside the car was not hurt and was being questioned by investigators. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.