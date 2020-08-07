ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Officers and a suspect exchanged shots at the end of chase in St. Charles County Friday.
Officers were chasing a suspect and woman inside a white Chevrolet near Highway 94 and Highway V, which is near Orchard Farm.
Officers from Missouri Highway Patrol and O'Fallon, PD were in pursuit.
From the view from Skyzoom 4 showed the suspect pointing guns at cars on the road before he drove into a farm field.
He then got out of the car and exchanged shots with officers and it appeared he was wounded. He is in critical condition, police say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.