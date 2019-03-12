ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County joined a growing list of area departments asking residents to register their home security cameras.
Police say knowing where those security cameras are can help them solve crimes and keep the community safer.
The department stresses it will not be able to see your camera footage if you choose to register.
The program is only for the department's knowledge of where cameras are.
St. Charles county police would contact you if there was an incident in your vicinity and ask to review your security camera video.
