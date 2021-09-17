ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center is offering discounted adoptions to help animals find homes.
The center, which is located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, is offering the following Fall Adoption Specials:
- $10 adoption fee for any animal who has been at the Pet Adoption Center longer than 30 days
- $30 adoption fee for any dog or cat older than 4 months of age
- $60 adoption fee for puppies or kittens under 4 months of age
Adoption fees include a thorough health examination, initial vaccinations, a spay or neuter service, microchipping and a County rabies license. To view available animals click here or call 636-949-7387.
