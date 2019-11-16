ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County Police Department wants the public to be aware of scam calls circling around the county.
The department said scam callers are posing as St. Charles County Sheriff's Department staff and are asking people to settle fake warrant debts.
Officials said the scammers are asking potential victims to avoid arrest by posting bond or paying a fine via cash card or other types of electronic payments.
The police department said "please do not be fooled out of your money by scammers. If you receive a scam call, immediately HANG UP," as scammers are known to use intimidating tactics.
The department said law enforcement officers never call people demanding money.
