ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing a vehicle from Driver Seat Auto Sales.
Police say the theft occurred on Saturday, August 24. In an image shared on St. Charles County PD’s Facebook page, the suspect featured is wearing an olive green sleeveless shirt, jeans, and a black baseball cap.
If you can identify this suspect, or have any information about this incident, contact Detective Todd Buettner at 636-949-3000, ext. 2566. Anonymous tips can be reported to 636-949-3002.
