COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County parish plans to section out those who are vaccinated for COVID-19 from those who are not.
St. Joseph’s Monsignor is welcoming everyone to mass, but some of the congregation is against the plan to separate the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
News 4 asked the Archdiocese of St. Louis asked about these plans and now the plans have changed they say.
Most pews will be open, but there will be sections in the church where social distancing will be in place. The church is still encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.
