ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Some parents with students in a St. Charles County school district plan to protest a mask policy on the first day of school.
Will your student have to wear a mask when they return to school this year?
The Francis Howell School District is requiring masks inside for all students and employees in 6th grade and below. Masks are optional for all students and employees in 7th grade and older. Masks are required for everyone on school buses in following the federal order requiring face coverings on public transit. Masks are optional for all students and staff outdoors.
Parents took to social media ahead of the district’s first day to organize a “maskless child walk-in” protest. As of Monday morning, the Facebook group had over a couple dozen confirmed participants.
The school district is aware of the possible protests that could happen on Monday. District leaders plan to have extra resource officers in place to ensure a safe first day.
