ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County parents are frustrated after paying more than $1,100 to buy plane tickets for a student exchange program for their kids and not getting a refund after the trip was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hector Irizarry was excited for his son Keegan to travel to Donegal, Ireland in March of 2020. A student from Ireland stayed with the Irizarry family in the fall of 2019 as part of the program.
“We got to learn a little bit about him and he got to learn a little bit about the United States and the area so it was a nice program," Irizarry said.
Keegan was among about 20 students from St. Charles High and St. Charles West High participating in the student exchange program. The group used a local travel agent, Sandi Swift, to help plan the trip. She went through a third party wholesaler, Skybird Travel, to get the plane tickets at a better price.
Just a few days before departure, Swift said the principal of the school in Ireland called and said the schools were closing and parents were not comfortable hosting anymore because of COVID-19, so she canceled the flights.
“The first question I had was what happens to the money and who is holding the money," Irizarry said.
Almost a year later, Keegan's dad, Hector, and all the other parents still haven't gotten a penny back. They are frustrated it's been hard to get updated information about what's going on.
Skybird Travel said it booked the tickets, but is not able to issue a refund.
“We want to do the refund but it’s not our money," Mike Dunne with Skybird Travel said. He said it's up to the airlines to issue the refund, in the this case, United and American Airlines. “We have to process the refund but United Airlines has the money and there’s a credit the passengers can use for future travel."
News4 called the airlines. United Airlines said despite the pandemic, the flight still left for Ireland as planned on March 15, 2020. For that reason and because the travel agent canceled so close to the day of departure, the tickets are non-refundable.
Irizarry and another parent filed complaints with the Missouri attorney general and are hoping to get their money back. A spokesperson for the attorney general confirms it's reviewing two complaints related to the situation.
The attorney general recently settled a similar case and got about $400,000 back for parent, but it's not yet clear if the attorney general can help in this case involving the St. Charles County families.
“That money for us, it could make a little bit of a difference for us, especially with sending a child away to school so it just continues to be frustrating," Irizarry said.
American Airlines sent News 4 the following statement:
We are allowing these customers the ability to change their tickets with no fee to a different booking with travel starting by Dec. 31, 2021. If the customer’s new ticket is higher in fare, they will have to pay the difference and if it’s lower in fare they will receive a credit to be used toward another ticket. We encourage the travel agency to contact American Airlines group sales to change their booking.
A spokesperson for United Airlines said it continues to look for ways to better support its customers since the beginning of the pandemic. As part of that effort, the airline extended the ticket validity for 24 months from the date the ticket was issued. Tickets purchased through third party agencies must be submitted directly to the agency, which sold the ticket to its customer and has the responsibility for issuing any refund that may be owed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.