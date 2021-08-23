ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This was not the start of the school year Elizabeth Pate was expecting for her two children.

“I am grateful that I have the option. I am really unhappy that I had to make that call,” said Pate.

Last week, she made the call to homeschool her two children who were set to start Pre-K and kindergarten this fall at the Francis Howell School District.

“I’m not sure that I can confidently say that our school board and our superintendent is protecting our kids,” said Pate.

While Francis Howell School District made masks a requirement for children in grades Pre-K through sixth grade, Pate’s reasoning for taking her children out of their respective campuses was concerns over whether that policy would remain in place. She also worries it is not enough to make masks mandatory for a certain age range across the district when there are older students and parents in the St. Charles community still yet to be vaccinated.

“With Francis Howell, they’ve made both sides mad. So, you’re going to have families like mine that are pulling out because we feel like everyone should be wearing masks all the time, and then you have other families who they don’t want their kid wearing a mask and so they’re going to pull out,” said Pate.

She now joins a growing number of parents in the St. Charles County area unenrolling their children from the region's school districts or choosing alternative options to learn over concerns about mask wearing policies.

At Francis Howell, officials say two students transferred out of the district in August and 224 students are enrolled in virtual learning. In the St. Charles County School District, 423 students withdrew from the district in the last 30 days. 55 are enrolled in virtual learning. Wentzville and Fort Zumwalt districts did not provide unenrollment data, but officials say 290 Wentzville and 177 Fort Zumwalt students are currently participating in virtual learning.

"I wouldn't believe that we would be in the place that we are still,” said Jona Baldwin.

Baldwin is a parent of an incoming kindergartener at Fort Zumwalt. She says she is grateful the district did provide a virtual learning option for her kindergarten after making plans to unenroll, but she knows she is in the minority of parents that can be home and help teach their children.

"Reading some of their [Facebook] posts this morning about how sick to their stomach's they were sending their kids to an unvaccinated and unmasked environment while their kids aren’t old enough themselves to be vaccinated, I really felt for them,” said Baldwin.

The St. Louis Homeschooling Network tells News 4 they are seeing a large increase in homeschooling interest and have a significant number of new members this year. Anecdotally, parents that spoke with News 4 say other parents have considered or are already unenrolling from their districts.

“A lot of us have used a very similar letter that essentially says you’re not to count my child in your reporting to the state. And so, they’re not going to get state funds for my kid,” said Baldwin.