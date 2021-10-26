ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Opposition to COVID-19 mandates is moving away from public comment sessions to legal challenges.

COVID-19 safety regulations have caused a back and forth here in St. Charles County since the pandemic began. Monday night, President of the St. Charles County Parent’s Association Lindi Williford said they are moving past public comments and taking legal action.

"it's been incredible to watch. They keep showing up. They're not going to stop. Even when our government is trying to play the intimidation game and stick the FBI on us, we are not going away,” Williford. “Today the St. Charles County Parents’ Association filed a lawsuit against the St. Charles Department of Health.”

As of Tuesday morning, the lawsuit is not yet in the database for Missouri court filings, so the details of the lawsuit are unknown. Two lawsuits were filed this month in Jefferson County over a rule that requires students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at home for 14 days. The court hearing is set for Tuesday morning.

In the Metro East, parents in Macoupin County filed a lawsuit against 145 school districts over mask mandates. Their hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5.