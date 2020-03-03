ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Paramedics in St. Charles County will take part in a pilot program that allows them to take patients to urgent care facilities or treat them at the scene instead of having to take them to a hospital.
The St. Charles County Ambulance District was one of three emergency agencies to be picked for this program in the state by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The other two are Christian Hospital EMS and Mehlville Fire Protection District.
The program, called Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3), provides paramedics with flexibility when responding to 9-1-1 calls. Currently, people who call 9-1-1 are usually transported to a hospital emergency room which can be costly even with insurance.
And while paramedics will take those who suffer a stroke, cardiac arrest, or traumatic injury will still be taken to the ER. However, paramedics may be able to suggest more appropriate and cost-effective options like urgent care facilities.
“Under the ET3 framework, our team will have the latitude to confer with lower-acuity patients and perhaps recommend transport to an alternative, lower-cost destination such as an urgent care that can meet their needs,” St. Charles County Ambulance District Assistant Chief David Lewis said.
“Crews also will have the ability to initiate and facilitate treatment in place by a qualified health care practitioner via telehealth with a tablet device,” Lewis added.
St. Charles County Ambulance District said the goal is to cut down on avoidable transports to ERs and unnecessary hospitalizations.
