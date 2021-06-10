ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As teachers and students celebrate the end of a long school year, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is hopeful the high number of students attending school in-person will translate to a smaller learning gap.
"The average kids, the below average kids who are already behind I'm afraid have just fallen further behind," Ehlmann said. "To the extent that 80 percent of our kids were in school, I hope our kids fell behind less."
Raquel Babb has been teaching for 25 years, the last 19 at Bryan Middle School in the Francis Howell School District. Last year, she decided to teach virtually to keep herself as healthy as possible.
"I feel like my kids got where they needed to be," she said. "I feel like I was able to cover the standards I needed to, but that's not the case for everyone."
Babb said the beginning of the school year was difficult, as students and teachers alike adjusted to the complexities of online learning.
"For all of us virtual teachers we had to find really engaging things that would make the kids want to show up and want to bet here," she said.
Babb teaches English and Language Arts and said unlike some other subjects, it translates easily to virtual learning. Further, she said she's not concerned about too large of a learning gap as kids head back to the classroom in the fall.
"I'm not concerned about the academics, because teachers get kids from all over that have had different experiences and have different strengths and weaknesses so that's not a huge concern for me."
Babb said at the beginning of the school year, around 25 percent of students chose to learn virtually, leaving 75 percent of kids in the classroom. By the beginning of second semester, about 80 percent of students were learning in person.
"I think we, like a lot of other parents, have had to supplement at home," said Dan Myers, who made the decision to send his children to school. "We've been working with handwriting, reading and writing skills because the teachers can't get that close to do it there."
He said he's pleased not only with the academic strides his children have made, but the social strides as well.
Christi Tennyson's eighth grade daughter opted to learn virtually the entire year and enjoyed it, she said.
"I think once she adjusted she really liked it," she said. "She's an introvert, so she didn't miss the interactions with people at school."
Tennyson said her daughter is a good student and had no trouble with virtual learning, but admits it isn't for everyone.
"I'll be curious to see what her test scores are," she said. "I think she learned a lot and I know she felt challenged by the curriculum."
Ehlmann said he's eager to see standardized test scores published in the fall.
"I hope I'm wrong, but I think those test results are going to show the kids that weren't in school didn't learn like the kids that were," he said."
According to the Fort Zumwalt School District, 3,000 students chose online learning at the beginning of the school year and that number decreased as the year went on. In all, the district saw 15,000 students across 27 schools between August and June.
In the Wentzville School District, officials said the district's virtual academy was made an option to students at the beginning of the school year. Students who did not enroll in the virtual academy started the year on a hybrid model, spending a few days a week at school and the other days learning online.
Students returned to the building midway through the semester, but a rise in COVID-19 cases forced the district to switch to virtual learning, gradually bringing students back in December and January.
Babb said as of right now, the Francis Howell School District has 3 percent of students interested in learning virtually this upcoming school year. She said 1.5 percent are concerned about COVID-19, while the other 1.5 percent don't want to send their children to school if they will be required to wear a mask.
