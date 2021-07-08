ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Five St. Charles County police officers are being recognized for saving two children who were trapped in a burning home.
During the early morning hours of June 26, a home on Parkcrest Drive caught fire. Officers Rujawitz, Hairston, O’Brien, Santoni, and Maxwell jumped in to help fire and EMS crews rescue the children who were trapped inside.
The police department shared images of the officers on their Facebook page Thursday morning. In the post, the department thanked “all for their courageous service.”
