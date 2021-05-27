ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County are asking for help identifying a child who was found wandering.
The unnamed child was found in the 1200 block of Park Ashwood Thursday.
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 636-949-3000 or 911. No other details have been released.
