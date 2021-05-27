ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Charles County have located the parents of a child found wandering Thursday.
The unnamed child was found in the 1200 block of Park Ashwood.
As of 2:15 p.m., police said the child's parents were located.
