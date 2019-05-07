ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police say two officers and a K9 officer are recovering after being exposed to possible fentanyl while on patrol.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 6, an officer pulled over a vehicle with two people inside on Opal Drive. One person inside the vehicle admitted to having methamphetamine, according to St. Charles County Police Department.
A K9 officer searched the exterior of the vehicle and was alerted to the scent of drugs.
Both suspects were taken into custody.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the K9 officer became sick and was vomiting. The handler administered Narcan to the dog and rushed it to an animal hospital where a second dose was given.
Shortly after, the officers who responded to the traffic stop had similar symptoms to the canine. One officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The other officer self-administered Narcan and was transported for further treatment.
The officers and the K9 officer were exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Charges are pending against both suspects for possession of a controlled substance.
In 2015, the St. Charles County Police Department was the first law enforcement agency in the St. Louis region to train and authorize officers to carry and administer Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.