ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Charles County police cruiser with a K-9 passenger survived a rollover accident Sunday morning caused by the icy road conditions.
Early Sunday morning, the St. Charlse police department said an officer and a K-9 were involved in a rollover crash ending in a ditch. It also said two other other department vehicles slid off the road and into a ditch in similar situations.
The department quickly confirmed that the officers and the K-9 were not injured in the accidents.
The department later tweeted out a picture of the patrol vehicle with a warning to all commuters to take extra caution if they had to be out on the icy roads.
Again, we are very grateful that our officers and canine are well with no injuries. Pictured is an image of the patrol vehicle involved in the rollover accident this morning due to icy road conditions. https://t.co/bvwPrEvN8k Please use extreme caution if you must travel today. pic.twitter.com/dZ7YkLjNtx— SCCMOPD (@SCCMOPD) February 10, 2019
