ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If residents find themselves swatting at mosquitoes in their yard, the St. Charles County Mosquito Control Program has a few tips to get rid of the bugs.
First, the program suggests getting rid of any standing water around the home, for example water in bird baths, gutters, and dog bowls.
Even water in small objects such as a bottle cap can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
Luckily, the types of mosquitoes that pose a danger haven’t yet emerged.
"Right now we’re just experiencing nuisance mosquitoes,” said Caroline McEwen with St. Charles County. “The mosquitoes that carry West Nile actually don't emerge until July or August so don't have to worry about West Nile right now."
They also advise wearing insect repellent with ingredients like deet or picaridin and to wear light colored clothing and long sleeves and pants when possible.
