Tuesday was the first day of absentee voting for the Missouri primary in March. It also marks six weeks until the first election of 2020 and the St. Charles County Director of Elections say they are seeking hundreds of election judges.
“The scrutiny on elections has certainly increased in recent years so working election day is the tip of the spear of that process,” explained Kurt Bahr, the director of elections.
They need three democrats and three republicans at each of the 106 poling places in St. Charles County. But Bahr wants more than that for what he expects to be huge turnout in November.
“I would not be surprised if we exceed 90 percent,” Bahr said about the turnout for the presidential election.
His hope is to have 1400 election judges. Election judges, also known as poll workers, are paid positions. It takes three hours of training and Ashley Medina said it was a great experience.
“You have a bit of pride in yourself, in your country and your community,” said Medina who worked as a judge last April.
Right now St. Charles County is testing every piece of equipment for the election and training the judges. The concern is with not enough judges, lines could be long. In 2016 the lines at some St. Charles County polling locations were so long, some voters left.
Frustrated voters are one challenge poll workers can face.
“Our biggest problem is when there’s an election where there is a lot of angst amongst the voters,” said Bahr. “And sometimes they’ll express their frustration to the judge, and we have to teach our judges they’re not upset with you their upset with the system.”
The St. Charles County Democratic and Republican Committees are working with residents to help the county get enough judges to sign up.
You can sign up to be a judge here.
February 12 is the last day to register to vote for the March 10 primary. April 2 is the general municipal election. November 5 is the presidential election.
