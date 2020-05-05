ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Cinco de Mayo is typically a busy day at restaurants, but this year things are much different even in St. Charles County, where restaurants are allowed to be open.
At Bemo’s in Cottleville, the owners opened up the patio for customers.
They're holding off opening the inside dining room at least another week.
All the patio tables have been moved so they're six feet apart and are even lined down the sidewalk to make sure they're following social distancing.
The staff is also wearing masks.
Dave Bemis, owner of Bemo’s, said even with being able to open, business is still down about 75 percent, which has forced him to get creative.
Luckily, his customers have been very understanding and supportive.
"We had DoorDash, we have GrubHub, UberEats, we had to go to online ordering. We've done online gift cards. So we've really had to reinvent ourselves," he said.
The majority of the Mexican restaurants News 4 talked to in St. Charles County are not opening for dine-in services Tuesday, even though it's Cinco de Mayo, at least one citing difficulty keeping people spaced apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.