ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Lisa Coulson says her niece was at CenterPointe Hospital, and was notified about one case of COVID-19 Friday at the facility before she was released.
Now just four days later, 18 people are infected at the facility.
Coulson said her 19-year-old niece is scared, especially after News 4 got word 15 staff members and three patients at CenterPointe are infected with the novel coronavirus and the hospital has no clue about the original source.
“In my opinion, when they knew about this one case on her wing on Friday, and they informed her of this, my opinion is that whole wing should've been quarantined,” Coulson said.
Coulson is glad they were notified, but can't understand how that one case jumped to 18. When they asked the hospital about it Coulson said they were told, “You don't have anything to worry about, there was one person that tested positive just keep an eye out.”
“And it's not really, ‘Don't worry about it.’ It’s something that even as a healthcare provider, they need to take seriously.”
The hospital has eliminated visitation, and is taking temperatures of staff and vendors, as well as giving PPEs to workers. Right now, the facility is no longer taking new patients.
The health department in St. Charles is looking to notify people who may have been exposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.