ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lake St. Louis man was sentenced 12 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor and receiving child pornography
The St. Charles County Police Department alleged that Larry Deutsch had lured a teenage girl from San Tan Valley, Arizona to an apartment in south St. Louis. The 54-year-old first started contacting the girl when her family still lived in St. Louis and attended a Mormon church in the area where Deutsch was a leader, according to charging documents.
A relative for the victim previously told News 4 Deutsch took groups of children he met through the church on bike rides on the Katy Trail. The victim and her siblings went on some of those rides, according to the relative, who said that's when Deutsch began grooming her.
"All of a sudden the little gifts started -- a new bike or a new part for the bike or new biking clothes," the relative said.
Deutsch reportedly kept contact with the girl after her family moved to Arizona two years ago. Police said in October 2019 the girl began sending Deutsch nude images of herself and he sent her nude images of himself. The girl's parents obtained an order of protection against Deutsch in November 2019.
The girl told officers Deutsch was her boyfriend and the two had plans to get married in May of 2021. On February 18, 2020 Deutsch flew to Arizona and met with the girl, according to court documents. They then went to a car dealership where he bought her a 2020 Nissan Rogue and they drove together to St. Louis.
Officers located the girl the morning of Feb. 20 in an apartment. They believed there may be other victims based on discovered evidence. Police said Deutsch was known to have contact with children under his leadership at different churches and youth organizations in St. Charles County and Troy.
The victim's relative said Deutsch was a bishop at a Mormon Church in Delaware. After his arrest, they said the girl was home safe in Arizona getting the help she needs.
"We're a religion that believes in God and miracles and we know she can be fine and we're a religion that teaches that people who abuse children can have a special cell in hell waiting for them," the relative told News 4.
After Deutsch’s arrest, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints released the following statement:
"The allegations against this individual are serious and deeply troubling. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has no tolerance for abuse of any kind, including child pornography, and teaches its members and leaders that such behavior is offensive to God and to His Church. This individual has not been a leader of a congregation since 2014, and did not meet the alleged victim through any position in the Church. Nevertheless, the alleged behavior is inexcusable and abhorrent. Those who engage in abusive behavior are rightfully subject to prosecution by legal authorities, and will also face disciplinary steps from the Church, including a loss of Church membership."
In October 2021, Duetsch was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to the charges.
If you have any information on Deutsch and any possible victims, call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.
