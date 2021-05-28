St. Charles Co. man charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death

Devon Michael Coleman is charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting death after he allegedly strangled a child in December of 2017. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A jury found a St. Charles County man guilty of abuse resulting in the death of a child. 

Devo Coleman, 33, was found guilty of abuse or neglecting of a child resulting in death after officers were called to an unresponsive four-and-a-half month old boy in December 2017. The boy's death was ruled due to asphyxiation. 

Coleman is facing up to 30 years in prison. 

