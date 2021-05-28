Authorities in St. Charles County have charged a 31-year-old man with abuse and neglect of a child-resulting in death.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A jury found a St. Charles County man guilty of abuse resulting in the death of a child.
Devo Coleman, 33, was found guilty of abuse or neglecting of a child resulting in death after officers were called to an unresponsive four-and-a-half month old boy in December 2017. The boy's death was ruled due to asphyxiation.
Coleman is facing up to 30 years in prison.
