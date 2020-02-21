ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Lake St. Louis man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and now officers are looking for more potential victims.
The St. Charles County Police Department said Larry Deutsch, 54, had lured a teenage girl from San Tan Valley, Arizona to an apartment in south St. Louis.
Deutsch and the girl's contact started when the girl and her family still lived in St. Louis and attended a Mormon church in the are where Deutsch was the the bishop, according to charging documents. Deutsch kept contact with the girl after her family moved to Arizona two years ago as a trusted adult in her life. Police said in October, 2019, the girl began sending Deutsch nude images of herself and he sent her nude images of himself.
The girls' parents obtained an order of protection against Deutsch in November, 2019.
The girl told officers Deutsch was her boyfriend and the two had plans to get married in May of 2021. On February 18, Deutsch flew to Arizona and met with the girl, according to court documents. They then went to a car dealership where he bought her a 2020 Nissan Rogue and they drove together to St. Louis.
Officers located the girl on Thursday morning in an apartment and now they believe there may be other victims based on discovered evidence. Police said Deutsch was known to have contact with children under his leadership at different churches and youth organizations in St. Charles County and Troy.
Deutsch is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections.
If you have any information on Deutsch and any possible victims, call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.