ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 40-year-old O'Fallon man is in custody after leading police on a chase early Friday morning.
According to authorities, officers were on foot patrol in the 200 block of North Main Street in St. Charles just before 1 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from a parking lot.
Police say Samir Alan fled the scene in an orange Jaguar, while other people involved involved in the incident fled in an SUV.
Alan's Jaguar was spotted in the area of Main St. and Booneslick and officers tried to pull him over.
Alan reportedly fled the area and headed east on Interstate 70. The chase ended near St. Charles Rock Road and Little Flowers Lane when his car was was disabled with spike strips.
Alan was arrested, but no gun was found on him at the time.
Investigators say the incident began with an argument in the parking lot, and Alan reportedly walked to his car, pulled out a gun, and waved it at the people he was arguing with while walking toward them.
One of the people in the group was armed with a handgun and fired several shots at Alan, causing him to flee in his car.
No one was injured during the incident, and the other people involved have not been identified.
Alan is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. He is being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $100,000 cash only bond.
