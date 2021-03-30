ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County officials say they have made great strides in getting residents vaccinated through the use of two mass vaccination events at Family Arena, along with outdoor events.
County Executive Steve Elhmann said just a month ago he was happy they vaccinated 1,200 people in a week. Last week, they vaccinated 12,000 and plan to vaccinate 12,000 more this week.
Elhmann credits the workers and the many tireless volunteers who help keep things running smoothly. He said if the state keeps the supply of vaccine flowing, he believes they can up the number of vaccinations given.
