ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County’s Department of Public Health is looking for volunteers to help vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

The department is searching for physicians, registered nurses, EMTs, paramedics, pharmacists and other licensed medical professional to help at upcoming events. “We’re in desperate need of vaccinators for most of our events,” said Director for the Department of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman. “We just need more people with the skill to the put the shots in arms.”

On March 18, the National Guard will be at St. Charles’ Family Arena to vaccinate residents who are in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 and 2. The event is expected to give health officials an even better idea of the volunteers needed in the coming weeks as more vaccination teams are sent to the area.

Looking to pitch in? Click here to complete an online application.