St. Charles County latest to give officers body cameras

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County police officers now have a new tool of extra protection when out on patrol.
In mid-December, the department completed its roll-out of body cameras and dash cameras. Anyone with the rank of sergeant and below will wear a body camera and patrolmen will have their squad cars equipped with front and rear dash cameras.
The department said around 125 officers are now wearing body cameras.
"I think it's a great tool for our officers," said Sgt. Chance Mallett. "It just increases their safety so much and it also helps the public."
The front-facing dash camera is activated automatically when an officer turns on their lights or siren. The rear camera also turns on when a suspect is put in the back of the car, to capture any conversations or incidents.
"As soon as you show up on a scene, everybody breaks out their cell phone and start recording us, so why not us record other people and let the public see exactly what was going on," Mallett said.
When an officer gets out of their car, their body camera is activated. Both the body cameras and dash cameras record 30 seconds prior to their activation, in order to bring potential additional context to police calls or interactions.
"It really helps if we get a citizen complaint or if someone calls, we can just pull up the footage and find out quickly if their version of events matches what actually happened," Mallett said. "Sometimes those 30 seconds prior to an officer getting out of their car can make a huge difference in the overall story of events."
The department's policy requires every interaction with the public to be recorded. After 30 days, most footage is recycled. However, it can be recovered if need be.
In addition to St. Charles County Police Department, the five-year grant also equips dash cameras inside the sheriff's department's vehicles and body cameras for St. Charles County Department of Justice employees.
