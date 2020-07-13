ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County is seeing the largest increase in COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area, becoming the newest hotspot for the virus.
County Executive Steve Ehlmann says he's considering a potential shut down of some businesses due to the recent spike.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force was asked about the county’s increase in cases during Monday’s briefing.
“There are a large number of cases in St Charles County. If you look at the EPI Curve, the curve number of cases that we see over time it's absolutely going up, mostly in the younger population," Garza said.
Garza said the increase in cases is most likely due to the younger population of 20 to 30 year olds.
"Relaxation of those restrictions that were in place and, again, I think we got lulled into a false sense of security by thinking the viruses, either gone away or not as dangerous as we thought it had been. But in, so now it's seeing a resurgence because of all of those things,” Garza said.
The county added 705 cases in the last two weeks alone, an increase of 418% from the two weeks prior when the county added 136 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.