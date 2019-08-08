ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County is making sure kids are ready to get back to school, and up to date on their immunizations.
The county's immunization clinic is taking appointments and walk-in visits for kids leading up to the first day of school.
They are required as students enter kindergarten, eight grade, and twelfth grade.
The St. Charles County Immunization Clinic is taking appointments on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
A limited number of walk-ins are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Appointments are available from 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Call 636-949-1857 to schedule.
In addition to scheduled appointments, the clinic accepts a limited number of walk-in visits:
• From 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
• From 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8.
• From 8:30 to 10:50 a.m. and 1:10 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15
A parent or guardian must accompany students during their visit to the clinic, which is located at 1650 Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles. To ensure that students receive all necessary vaccinations, parents are asked to bring a current vaccination record to the visit.
