ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- At the back of Kinetic Park in Dardenne Prairie, you'll find a bump track filled with kids. Most days, it's also where you'll find champion bike racer 17-year-old Brooklynne Schuetz.
A soon-to-be senior at Holt High School in Wentzville, she found her passion on the track.
"I just love the confidence I've gotten out of it. I love the dedication I've put into it in and outside of school," Schuetz said.
"We let her do her thing, and this was her thing," her mom Kim said. "I mean we tried many a sport and BMX was it."
This past Saturday, the bleachers at the park were filled with people watching Brooklynne do something big. She was competing in the Red Bull World Championships qualifier.
"I wasn't expecting anything. I was thinking I'd come out here, try a new event and see if I liked it. I had fun with it," she said.
She didn't expect. to win first place, but that's what she did.
"I'm so mind blown as to how I won a race like this," she said.
Her victory means an all-expenses-paid trip to the Red Bull World Final next month in Portugal.
"I feel like I'm still dreaming. I mean it's crazy to think that she did something just for fun not knowing what she was coming into and then taking first place," her mom said.
Now, Brooklynne is training for her trip overseas, and maybe something beyond that.
"It would be cool to go to the Olympics," she said. "That would be so cool. It would be a dream for anybody."
