ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Hospital staff in St. Charles County helped a patient tie the knot.
Rochelle and Jim have been together for 15 years and were planning to get married at their home, but Jim was hospitalized days before the ceremony.
With the couple’s wedding license expiring soon, staff at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital put together flowers, music and a wedding gift for them. The hospital Chaplin then performed the ceremony from Jim’s hospital bed.
