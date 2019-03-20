ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a St. Charles County home overnight.
Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a home on Lissadell Drive. The home was fairly consumed by fire when firefighters arrived, according to a News 4 photographer at the scene.
Everyone was able to make it out of the burning home safely.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
