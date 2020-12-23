ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- For St. Charles County Health Department Director Demetrius Cianci Chapman, the arrival of their allotment of the Moderna vaccine was the best day of the year.
“I literally danced down the hall I was so excited. As a public health professional, I believe vaccines save lives and it is a core function to what we do,” Chapman said.
On Tuesday afternoon, the department received 400 doses, one of the first county health departments in the metro area to receive their allotment.
First to receive the vaccines were some of the health department nurses who will help administer the vaccine. Then they put out a release to the healthcare community asking for those who met the criteria to reach out if they were interested. That includes private physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, chiropractors, any patient facing healthcare worker.
“We’re going to be the safety net vaccine provider for those community 1A qualified providers that aren’t associated with a nursing home or major healthcare systems,” said the health director.
He estimates around 28,000 St Charles County residents fall under the state’s 1A category of being among the first to receive the vaccine. The county health department has already ordered another 600 doses from the state.
In St. Louis County, their health department placed an order for 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. A spokesperson said the state advised the Moderna vaccine would not be available outside of long term care facilities through January and they had not been given a timeframe on when they might receive a shipment of their vaccine allotment.
In Jefferson County, a health department spokesperson said they have been approved to receive the vaccines, but they have not yet been able to place an order.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services website dedicated to vaccine information, providers must apply through the ShowMeVax site and check it regularly for enrollment status. The state says they will notify providers when they are able to start placing orders.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis City Health Department was unaware if they had placed an order yet but said they were told by the state that the major hospital systems were receiving first priority for vaccines.
Back in St. Charles County, they are able to take 10 people at a time per vial and anyone interested in receiving a vaccine or if they are curious if they meet the requirements, is urged to contact the health department at 636-949-1899.
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services sent this statement when we asked why there was no clear answer as to when health departments would receive their allotted vaccine distribution:
At this point on time, the state is focused on reaching Phase 1A individuals. Most of this is occurring through health care systems and through the federal pharmacy partnership which is working directly with long-term care facilities to vaccinate staff and residents. In a few situations, local public health agencies who were enrolled in our system and capable of efficiently administering doses received allotments as well, but it’s important to note that they are to be focusing their efforts on Phase 1A individuals exclusively as well. We are continuing to systematically reach out and coordinate distribution for entities who can vaccinate this population of people throughout all areas of the state as efficiently and safely as possible. It is expected this process will take several weeks.
As the Governor’s Office release stated yesterday: To date, more than 23,000 vaccines have been administered to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff according to Phase 1A of Missouri's Vaccination Plan. There are over 450,000 Missourians included in Phase 1A, which will take several weeks to complete. State and local governments and health care partners are administering vaccines to those recipients as efficiently as possible.
