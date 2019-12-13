ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Charles County government building on North second Street will be closed to the public until 10 a.m. Friday due to the loss of an Ameren transformer in downtown St. Charles.
The highway department building on North Third Street will also be closed until 10 a.m.
According to an Ameren spokesperson, a car struck a pole at Monroe and 5th Thursday night, causing the outage.
It's estimated power will be fully restored to all those affected by 2 p.m.
