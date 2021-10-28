WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A mega amount of money is now earmarked to fix the Wentzville "curve" on Interstate 70 near the interchange of Interstate 64, US 61.

News 4 has reported extensively on the safety issues on I-70 between Route Z and Wentzville Parkway. The East-West Gateway Board is giving St. Charles County $39 million to fix the curve, add lanes and ease congestion.

The Missouri Department of Transportation scrapped plans to work on the stretch because of financial constraints. The spot is actually listed as one of the top bottleneck zones in America.

Construction is set to start in 2023.